$23.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $23.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $23.20 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $22.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $97.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.07 million, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $104.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $211.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 721,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

