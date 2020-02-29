1,032 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $110.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.87 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

