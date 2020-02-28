Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

VERU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Veru stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $277.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $39,890. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 507,598 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

