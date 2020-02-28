Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Brixmor Property Group also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

