Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

BLDR opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $17,554,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $16,117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 599,030 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

