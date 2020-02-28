Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

YJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Yunji stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Yunji has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $387.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yunji will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 629.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 185,121 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Yunji by 35.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

