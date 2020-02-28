York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

York Water stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. York Water has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in York Water in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in York Water by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

