York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.
York Water stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. York Water has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $49.85.
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
