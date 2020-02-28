Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $78,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.19. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after buying an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $11,031,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.