Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $1,006,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

