Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Wingstop worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

