WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $176.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.43. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

