Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Watford has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Watford will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Watford news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,435 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Corporate insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Watford by 2,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 261,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at about $3,377,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watford by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at about $1,668,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

