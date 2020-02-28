Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,534,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,197,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,859,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $105.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

