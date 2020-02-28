Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Position Reduced by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after buying an additional 2,468,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,376,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,606,000 after buying an additional 858,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra Energy by 178.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $20.59 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

