Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $223.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

