Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $156.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.