Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,296,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3,479.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 852.5% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $60.27 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

