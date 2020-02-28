ValuEngine Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) to “Hold”

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

NYSE:IR opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $102.69 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after buying an additional 1,126,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

