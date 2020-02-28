ValuEngine Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Buy

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of DNLI opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,798 shares of company stock valued at $645,938. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,932,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

