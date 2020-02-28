TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of TEL opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.