Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) VP Sells $73,224.80 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SKT opened at $11.97 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 62.56%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 766.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

