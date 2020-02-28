Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $21,885,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

NYSE:SU opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

