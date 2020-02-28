SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 78,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

