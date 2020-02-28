S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.20% of S & T Bancorp worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.64. S & T Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

