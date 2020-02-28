Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,196,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 162,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

