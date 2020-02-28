Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

RF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.