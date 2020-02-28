Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after buying an additional 649,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after buying an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,537,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after buying an additional 378,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.