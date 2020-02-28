Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

PTLA stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

