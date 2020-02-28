Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178,303 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Pluralsight worth $173,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $16,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 151.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 791,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,928. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

