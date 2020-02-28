Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pentair by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $39.61 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.