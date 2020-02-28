Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $281.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

