Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,273,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134,586 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $168,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

