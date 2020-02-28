Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

MRCC opened at $10.37 on Friday. Monroe Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.