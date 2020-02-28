Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.