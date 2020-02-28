Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

XLRN stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

