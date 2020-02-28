Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 19,220 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AHH opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

