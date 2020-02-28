Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,530 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $53.43 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

