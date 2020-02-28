Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 3,960 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

