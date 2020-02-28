Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $97.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

