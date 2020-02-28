Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after buying an additional 280,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,780,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Splunk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $2,164,271.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,546,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,313 shares of company stock worth $6,805,577. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average is $136.54.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

