Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

