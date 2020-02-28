Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,390 Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Radius Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $371,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.89. Radius Health Inc has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.