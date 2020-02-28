Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lincoln National by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

