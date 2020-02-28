Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 813,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $182.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

