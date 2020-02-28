Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 178,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

