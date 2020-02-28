Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

