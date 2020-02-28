Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after buying an additional 173,747 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

