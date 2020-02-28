Jayson Penn Sells 3,988 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $33.67.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
