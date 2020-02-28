iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 241.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $119.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $119.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

