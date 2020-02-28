Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $32.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

